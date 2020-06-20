NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Diocese of Brooklyn announced churches can reopen for weekday masses starting Monday, June 29.
Sunday mass will resume the following weekend.
In a statement, the Diocese said COVID-19 precautions will be taken and that anyone who enters a church must wear a mask for the entire service while maintaining a safe, social distance from others.
Churches have been open since May 26, but only for private prayer.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens have been longing for the celebration of Mass and to receive the Holy Eucharist. But our sacrifice and patience have borne fruit, and we did out part to flatten the curve of the terrible coronavirus pandemic.” said Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, in the statement.
Congregants will have to bring their own masks and churches will be limited to 25 percent capacity, according to the Diocese.
Families who live in the same household will be allowed to sit together. Other congregants must stay six feet apart.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Diocese is urging anyone who feels sick to stay home.
Mass will continue to be streamed online.