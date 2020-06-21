NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is set to enter Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday.

The city estimates another 150,000-300,000 residents will be heading back to work.

Mayor Bill de Blasio approved restaurants to use sidewalks or curbside parking spaces for outdoor dining in Phase 2.

All establishments must follow social distancing rules, and employees and customers have to wear face coverings when they are within six feet of people.

De Blasio said tables can be set up in existing patios or backyards, on sidewalks or in curb lanes. The sidewalks will be available through October, and curb lanes will be open through Labor Day.

Starting in July, there will be additional seating in the city’s open streets. Business improvement districts can also work with restaurants to offer tables in pedestrian plazas.

De Blasio said these steps are expected to help save 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs.

Owners started signing up for outdoor dining on Friday. The mayor stressed the application would be simple and streamlined.

Phase 2 reopening also includes in-store retail, hair salons and barbershops, offices, real estate, vehicle sales, rentals and leases, commercial building management and retail rental, repair and cleaning.

Businesses with questions about reopening should contact the Department of Small Business Services by visiting nyc.gov/business or calling 8884-SBS-4NYC.

The SBS plans to distribute 2 million face coverings for employees and has an online marketplace to find PPE and other supplies.

There was no word Sunday from the city on when pools and beaches will reopen for swimming.

