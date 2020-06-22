TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a batch of reopenings and reduced limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state.
Outdoor gatherings can increase from 100 to 250 people, with no limits on political or religious activities.
The new limit for indoor gatherings is 25 percent capacity, but they cannot exceed 100 people.
Atlantic City casinos are allowed to reopen on Thursday, July 2. Racetracks can also reopen for in-person bets, as long as they follow the new state guidelines.
“The further health and safety protocols that will allow for the casinos to reopen are currently being drafted and will be released within the next several days,” said Murphy. “You should fully expect that they will include mandatory face coverings and masks, and health screenings for all visitors and staff.”
“If any visitor refuses to comply with these simple safeguards, you will be escorted out of the casino,” said Murphy
Indoor dining can resume on July 2 at 25 percent capacity.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention