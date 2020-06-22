Phase 2 ReopeningNew York City Welcomes Back Outdoor Dining, In-Store Retail, Hair Salons, Barbershops, Playgrounds And More
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey enters Stage 2 of reopening Monday.

Municipal and private club pools can open with restrictions, including banning toys and floats from the water and installing hand sanitizer stations.

Hair and nails salons, barbershops and other personal care services can also reopen.

Face coverings are required, and customers and workers must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to appointments.

Masks and social distancing are also required when shopping, entering a restaurant for pick-up orders and on public transportation.

