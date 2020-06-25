NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As businesses, restaurants and recreational sites start to reopen, there’s a perception that the worst is over, with a vaccine possibly on the way. Though the tri-state area has managed to flatten the curve, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says COVID-19 is not gone.

Most public health experts agree, saying we’re not done with the first wave, and that the coronavirus has simply moved on to less vigilant areas.

The U.S. just reported 36,880 new cases in one day, the largest one day total since the pandemic started. Cases are rising in 29 states, mostly in the south and west.

Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas reported their highest single-day totals on Wednesday.

Arizona hit its record high on Tuesday.

Texas paused its reopening; Gov. Greg Abbott suspended elective procedures in hospitals in four heavily populated counties.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no plans to slow reopening, while the largest cities in Miami-Dade county have mandated masks in public or risk being charged with a misdemeanor.

More than 2.4 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 122,000 have died.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the actual case count could be 10 times higher, meaning there could be 20 million undiagnosed people spreading the virus.

Dr. Gomez says to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands to keep the first wave from bouncing back to the tri-state.

