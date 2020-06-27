ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday making New Yorkers ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits if they voluntarily travel to high-risk states.
“If we are going to maintain the progress we’ve seen, we need everyone to take responsibility,” said Cuomo in a statement.
The governor’s office described high-risk states as having positive test rates higher than 10 per 100,00 residents, or higher than a 10 percent positive test rate over a seven-day rolling average.
The executive order only applies to non-essential travel.
Cuomo’s office made the announcement after revealing the state health department is investigating a potential coronavirus outbreak in Westchester County.
A student tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Florida and attending a parking lot graduation ceremony in Chappaqua.
