NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering state health officials to investigate potential coronavirus exposure in Westchester County, after someone who attended a drive-in graduation ceremony for Horace Greeley High School students tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual recently traveled to Florida and experienced symptoms after the ceremony on June 20 at the Chappaqua train station, according to the governor’s office.
Since then, at least four more people tested positive after coming into contact with that person.
Cuomo’s office said all who tested positive are currently self-isolating, but many more should self-quarantine.
In addition to the graduation ceremony, the individual attended a non-school related event with Horace Greeley juniors and seniors, as well as students from surrounding school districts.
The governor’s office said anyone who attended the ceremony or subsequent events should quarantine until July 5, and that the state’s contact tracing program will reach out to those who should get tested.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention