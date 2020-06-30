NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Tri-State Area is doubling the number of states on the quarantine order list.
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Tuesday that people traveling to the Tri-State Area from eight additional states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The list now includes:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California (new)
- Florida
- Georgia (new)
- Iowa (new)
- Idaho (new)
- Louisiana (new)
- Mississippi (new)
- North Carolina
- Nevada (new)
- South Carolina
- Tennessee (new)
- Texas
- Utah
“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”
