SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Amusement parks and arcades are now up and running in New Jersey as they hit another milestone on the road to recovery.

It was bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where the gates to rides, doors to arcades, and slides at the water park reopened for the first time this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entertainment for months, only allowing people access to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.

Now all businesses are fully operating again.

CBS2’s Cory James spotted Frank Rainey ushering in customers to pop balloons at his amusement stand.

He says being closed for weeks on end was hard.

“What’s been the hardest part?” James asked.

“Paying the rent. They’re not giving us any slack with the rent and everything so we have to try to do better in the times that we’re open,” Rainey said.

Mayor Tony Vaz says Ocean County is one of the leading counties in the state for tourism.

He believes dozens of businesses that survive off summer income will finally have chance to recover.

“We’re talking May to September. It’s not a long season,” he said. “With the rides being open and the arcades, it gives families a lot of activities … It’s a tremendous income for the state of New Jersey tax-wise and without this, it hurts the state also, their budgets.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

That money is also putting roughly 200 employees at Casino Pier back to work.

“We were able to bring back the people that we had to lay off in the off-season and then obviously people who were on employment are now able to work,” Casino Pier marketing director Maria Mastoris said.

Working so that folks can take in the long-awaited excitement, and kids are happy it changed just in time for the July 4th weekend.

City officials say they want people to wear face masks and social distance.

At Casino Pier, they are cleaning the area after every ride and game.