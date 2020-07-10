GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Indoor shopping malls are ready to return in regions that have reached Phase 4 reopening.

The Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island and the Palisades Center in Rockland County are expected to welcome back customers for the first time Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says they must install enhanced COVID removal filters.

Scientists believe the coronavirus travels on small aerosol particles that linger in the air. The filters are meant to trap those particles.

“These are larger air cleaners that can be installed in big rooms – places like auditoriums, gymnasiums,” explained Steven Devine, VP of Research and Development at Camfil.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran had been pushing for malls to reopen and was delighted by the news.

“I’m actually getting goose bumps right now. This is great news for our economy,” she said Thursday.

Business owners were elated, as well.

“I don’t see being inside a mall any different than being inside an airport or a museum,” said Spencer Rubin, who owns Melt Shop.

Malls will have limited capacity to prevent crowding and shoppers must wear face coverings.

Movie theaters and gyms remain closed, and gym owners are suing the state.