NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More New York City parents heading back into work will have access to childcare as public schools in the city prepare to reopen in the fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
The mayor said the city will have a childcare program able to serve more than 100,000 students in grades K-8, as well as children ages 3-4.
“We’re going to use every conceivable space,” said de Blasio. “The goal is to have everything ready for September.”
The city is working with partners across the city to maximize available childcare staff and locations, like community centers, libraries and other community spaces, according to the mayor.
De Blasio previously announced the city’s back to school plan would include a mix of in-person classes and remote learning.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will only allow districts to reopen in regions that have entered Phase 4.
On Thursday, de Blasio said he felt “cautious” about the city entering the final phase, which could happen Monday, July 20, and suggested indoor reopenings could be delayed.
“The outdoor elements, I feel good about and confident about, so long as we’re clear about the standards and, of course, everything needs oversight and enforcement.” he said. “The indoor should proceed only with tremendous caution and very strict rules.”
The mayor said Thursday the number of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 remains at two percent, below the 15 percent threshold.
