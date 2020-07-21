NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant growing food insecurity for more and more people, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
“Think about it. This extraordinary city, as recently as February, was in its top economic state it had ever been in our history. Now we have over two million people who are experiencing food insecurity and need help. It’s shocking to see, it’s painful, but New York City has really rallied to the defense of our fellow New Yorkers who need food,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said the city has reached a milestone that should make people both proud and sad.
“We’ve now reached a point where we’ve distributed 100 million meals for free to New Yorkers in need. So that gives you a sense of just how big the challenge has been,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said the city will continue the program for as long as it is needed.
He again called on the federal government to pass stimulus money for local governments so that New York City can continue to provide food to those in need.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
