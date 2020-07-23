Comments
UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More local families are facing food insecurity because of the pandemic.
Hundreds of cars lined up to receive free food in Union on Thursday morning.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey and Stop and Shop held a drive-up food distribution at Kean University.
They handed out five tons of fresh local produce and emergency non-perishable items to families in need.
Feeding America says there’s a 56% increase in food insecurity throughout New Jersey as a result of the pandemic.