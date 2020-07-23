NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With millions of Americans out of work and fewer positions open, the job market is more competitive than ever.

Job seekers are being forced to make an impression online, with most in-person interviews off limits, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“I was an executive at a big company, with 42 restaurants, 20 hotels worldwide and I was overseeing all that,” said job seeker Bridget Tran. “I was the first to go.”

After 16 weeks, 825 job applications and only four interviews, Tran devised a new strategy for mid-pandemic job hunting.

“So, instead of looking for a job, I’m creating my job. So, I’m just pitching companies and telling them that they need me,” said Tran.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moore met Tran at a free headshot event on Wednesday – along with hundreds of people navigating the new world of virtual job hunting.

“The number one thing that my team and I are seeing is really poorly formatted resumes, even if someone’s experience is stellar,” said Julia Lynch, a career counselor.

Lynch said resumes should include a professional headshot, be neatly presented, be one to two pages max and focus on showing rather than telling achievements.

RELATED STORY: Unemployment Claims Rise For First Time In Months As Coronavirus Rages On

“Such as achieved ‘X’ number of growth, was able to be achieve ‘X’ number of new followers for a brand,” said Lynch.

She also said job seekers should track every interaction with up to 10 companies where they’ve applied.

“Rather than just the ‘spray and pray’ method where you’re just putting everything out there and kind of hoping for the best, it gives you a little bit more sense of control over the process,” she said.

Lynch also emphasized the importance of sending a follow-up email or LinkedIn message to the hiring manager after submitting an online application. Take it a step further by reaching out to someone in the specific department you’re interested in joining.

“Would you be open to a 15-minute connect? And probably six or seven times out of ten, people will say yes,” Lynch said. “Another thing to keep in mind is a lot of companies offer referral bonuses to employees, so that’s why you should never be shy about reaching out.”

But, where are the jobs?

Truck drivers, registered nurses, customers service representatives and software engineers are still in high demand, according to CareerBuilder.

Lynch says applicants can spark a connection with potential employers, even virtually, if they play their cards right.

Experts also said it’s important for job seekers to maintain a quarantine schedule.

Something simple, like working out at the same time every day, can help create a sense of purpose and formality to the day.