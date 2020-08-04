ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork)- There is concern over a spike in coronavirus cases in parts of Bergen County after large gatherings. One reportedly attracted people who were shuttled across the Hudson from New York City.

Social media video from July shows a large backyard crowd illuminated by blue headphones, but there are no masks in sight.

Alpine Mayor Paul Tomasko says that the advertised “Mansion Pool Party” happened again this past weekend at a home on Hemlock Drive.

“A lot of people didn’t seem to be distancing themselves properly or wearing face masks,” said Tomasko in an interview with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

An Eventbrite link to $60 tickets read “Picture 3,000 of New York’s sexiest party goers.”

“We don’t care where they’re from, we care greatly about congregating in those numbers at a time like this,” said Tomasko.

The Bergen County prosecutor is investigating and Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s attorney general is too.

“If in fact people were bused in and it was a promoted party, that’s not gonna end well,” said Murphy.

Neighboring Cresskill is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and reportedly, it prompted long lines at a local urgent care center. It’s believed to be stemming from a person who attended an unofficial prom party, organized by residents at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest.

A borough spokesperson tells CBS2 by phone that person had just been overseas and didn’t quarantine. Other gatherings are also under investigation.

“There have been parties by individual families around graduations and other milestones,” said Bill Maer, spokesman for the Borough of Cresskill.

The latest numbers from Friday show Cresskill has 137 cases, up slightly from the previous week.

“It’s not fair to all ages,” said Cresskill resident Sunil Lulle.

“It’s mainly young people, think they’re invincible, that sort of thing,” another resident said.

“Does it make you a little worried to come out like this?” Rozner asked another resident.

“Of course, that’s why we have to wear the mask all the time,” said Miriam Hidalgo.

Another party is planned for this weekend at that same mansion in Alpine. The mayor tells CBS2 he hopes law enforcement can prevent it from happening.

Records show the owner of the Alpine home is attorney Joseph LaBarbiera. He did not return our calls for comment.