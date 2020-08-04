NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Facebook has secured a mega Midtown lease even as more people continue to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The social media giant will move into the landmark Farley Post Office Building, just one block from Penn Station.
Facebook will reportedly take over the 730,000 square foot main office.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- How Make Your Own Face Covering
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The building, which is under renovation, will also house restaurants and the Penn Station expansion the Moynihan Train Hall.
“This is a significant moment in New York’s road to build back better and stronger and demonstrates our continuing resilience. Once complete, the Penn-Farley complex will be a world-class 21st century transportation, retail and business hub that maintains its extraordinary and historic architectural character. Vornado’s and Facebook’s investment in New York and commitment to further putting down roots here – even in the midst of a global pandemic – is a signal to the world that our brightest days are still ahead and we are open for business. This public-private partnership fortifies New York as an international center of innovation,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention