NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Tri-State power companies are making progress, but more than 100,000 were still without power Sunday – five days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region and wiped out power to more than 2.5 million customers.

Con Edison said it is optimistic most customers in New York City will have power restored by the end of the day Sunday; most in Westchester could have their lights back on Monday.

The power restoration effort is made more urgent by the coronavirus pandemic that has turned homes into work places for many.

The race to restore power for desperately needed air conditioners, refrigerators and electronic devices as another work week approached was in full swing under sunny skies as thousands of power company workers tried to restore energy before temperatures lurch toward 90 degrees on Monday.

Utility companies said they were doing the best they can to repair damage left behind by Isaias, which temporarily wiped out power to over 2.5 million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm in New York City and its northern suburbs and the company said 65,000 awaited repairs Sunday, including 35,000 in Westchester County and 11,000 in Queens.

By noon Sunday, PSEG Long Island reported about 35,000 of its 420,000 storm-affected customers were without power.

“While we have made steady progress, we are finding that each job is requiring more work than anticipated due to the extent of the storm’s damage. The more than 5,000 fallen trees or large limbs reported have contributed to the amount of work required to bring customers back,” the company said in a statement.

It added that power to some customers would not be restored until Monday.

About 45,000 customers of several utilities in New Jersey remained without power Sunday.

Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to 741,000 customers and expected 90% of its clients to have power by Sunday evening. But its online map of communities showed that most communities would not be fully restored until Monday or Tuesday.

It said about 160,000 customers among its 1.3 million customer base remained without service.

