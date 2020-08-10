TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New Jersey are being allowed to reopen to visitors under a strict set of guidelines, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The facilities would have to meet “mandatory benchmarks” based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials in order to resume normal operations, according to Murphy.

The plan “will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak and further timed to the broader reopening stages of our statewide road back,” said the governor.

Residents and staff would undergo required COVID-19 testing, and facilities must have adequate stockpiles of personal protective equipment.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Murphy said the state is prepared to commit $155 million in state and federal funds, including $25 milllion in CDC funding to support a weekly staff-testing program.

“With this funding we would be able to increase wages, specifically for certified nursing aides, while also ensuring that our facilities can continue to fully support their current staffs and meet the more stringent criteria… that are being put in place,” he said.

Watch Gov. Murphy’s Aug. 10, 2020 Briefing:

Murphy said 60 percent of the funding must go to the nursing homes’ workforce. The rest would go to facilities once they have reliably met the benchmarks.

“If we don’t get good evidence that the wages were passed through, we would take the dollars back from the facility,” said Carole Johnson, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Medicaid has robust tools for recouping funds.”

