NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It seems every week doctors are telling us something new that’s caused by the coronavirus. One you probably haven’t heard of is hair loss.

Doctors around the world are reporting more cases of “COVID-19 hair loss,” according to CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

It’s actually not surprising – it’s a well known problem called Telogen Effluvium. That’s a fancy way of saying some people shed large amounts of hair after a stressful or shocking event.

The pandemic certainly qualifies.

There are many videos on YouTube talking about “shock” hair loss. COVID hair loss videos are just starting to show up because it usually takes two to three months after a stressful event for hair to start falling out.

Normally, hair goes through three phases: a growing phase, a resting phase, then a shedding phase when hair is normally lost before the follicle regenerates a hair in it’s new growth phase.

“When there’s a big stress, whether it’s physical, emotional, you get sick. This can be things like financial stress, medications, anxiety, really any big shock to your system can push up to fifty percent of those hairs prematurely into your shedding phase,” said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal from the Cleveland Clinic.

Women, for example, commonly experience shock hair loss a few weeks after giving birth.

The good news is the lost hair usually grows back and most cases get better on their own within about six months.

If you’re looking for ways to protect your luscious locks, in addition to reducing stress, make sure your diet is well balanced with plenty of protein – the building block of hair.

Dr. Max says to see a dermatologist for professional help if your hair isn’t growing back the way it should be.

