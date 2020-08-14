NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Businesses in New York are taking another step forward on the road to reopening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally giving the green light to bowling alleys across the state and museums in New York City. But, there are still restrictions, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Friday.

From the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to the American Museum of Natural History, to the New York Historical Society Museum and Library, some of the city’s beloved cultural institutions can open their doors starting August 24.

“It’s the beating heart of the city and it’s just something that we’ve been missing terrifically,” said Mark Woodcock, an Upper West Side resident.

Gov. Cuomo said “low-risk” cultural institutions can welcome patrons indoors, but capacity will be capped at 25 percent.

Each place must have timed ticketing, maintain social distancing, enforce face mask rules and provide enhanced cleaning.

“I am absolutely elated, as are all my colleagues,” said Louise Mirrer, president of the New York Historical Society. “We’ve done much to our building to keep staff and visitors safe.”

One enhancement is an upgraded HVAC system.

Coincidentally, Cuomo’s announcement came on the same day the historical society opened its first exhibition since closing in March – an outdoor photo exhibit called “Hope Wanted: New York City Under Quarantine.”

The governor’s announcement also means bowling alleys statewide can reopen Monday at 50 percent capacity.

Face masks will be required, rented equipment must be thoroughly cleaned and every other lane will be closed.

“The parties stay with their party at the lane that they’re bowling,” said Cuomo on a conference call.

Several bowling alley owners rallied in recent weeks, begging the governor to let them reopen.

Museums and bowling alleys were originally part of Phase 4 reopening, but Cuomo delayed it, fearing indoor activities would cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Up next, Cuomo said he will announce protocols for gyms to reopen.

