Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of making terror threats against a Yeshiva camp on Long Island.
Police said Yeshiva Ketana in Inwood received a threatening call on Monday.
The suspect complained the camp was in violation of social distancing laws.
Police tracked down the caller Tuesday at his address in Inwood. During the arrest, police said they found 14 guns.
He is charged with making a terroristic threat.
We’ll have more on this developing story on the CBS2 News at 5 & 6 p.m.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.