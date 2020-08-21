NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – September is right around the corner, but for many this summer has felt like a write-off.

Travel experts say you don’t have to let the season slip away without one last adventure.

Remember when you could just hop on a plane without a mask for your annual summer trip? Not this year.

“I haven’t gone too far. I go down, just day trips down to the Jersey Shore,” said Lindsey Pollack.

Experts say if you feel like you missed out on summer, now’s your chance for a cool trip close to home.

“You can go to a place like Fire Island for the day. Governors Island is right here in New York City. It’s at the tip of Lower Manhattan. It’s so easy to get to and it feels like this totally different world,” said Erin Florio of Conde Nast Traveler. “The Catskills or up through the Hudson Valley.”

Car travel is the most popular way to get around this year, because it’s the safest way to limit the spread of COVID-19. If you don’t have a car, there are lots of sharing services like Zipcar and Car2Go, which are promising enhanced cleaning. Book early, because they’re in high demand.

RV rentals and sales have also spiked this year.

A Conde Nast survey found half of respondents are willing to drive 6-7 hours for a weekend getaway, but you have to be mindful which states are on the quarantine list.

“We are within driving distance of a region that stayed fairly safe during COVID, that’s New England,” said Florio. “We are welcome into places like Massachusetts without having to quarantine.”

As for accommodations, cabins and cottages are the most popular this year for social distancing.

Experts say, during a stressful time, exploring will improve your state of mind.

“Getting away, just having a change in environment can do wonders for your mental health,” said Florio.

This year, Labor Day falls later on the calendar, September 7th, stretching out summer an extra week.

One more tip: Travel experts say it’s prime time for peach picking season, and tasting wines at local vineyards.

