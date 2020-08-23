NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a new development in the fight against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for convalescent plasma treatment, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Sunday.

The White House is heralding this as major therapeutic breakthrough, but it comes just days after the FDA held off on issuing an emergency use authorization at the urging of top health experts.

MORE: Max Minute: Convalescent Plasma Getting More Attention As Search Continues For COVID-19 Treatment

President Donald Trump’s emergency authorization will allow the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the virus.

Convalescent plasma is created from blood of recovered patients. It contains what doctors call “neutralizing antibodies,” that can attach to the coronavirus and prevent it from infecting human cells.

Emergency use authorization does not require the same level of evidence as full FDA approval.

Last week, the agency put a hold on an emergency authorization for plasma treatment at the urging of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

On Saturday in a tweet, the president accused the FDA of deliberately delaying vaccine trials until after the November election. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who was nominated for the role by Trump, said the treatment meets the criteria for emergency authorization.

“Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment,” Trump said. “This is the only possible and it’s only made possible because of Operation: Warp Speed, that is everybody working together. We’re years ahead of approvals than we would be if we went by speed levels of past administrations. We’d be two years, three years behind where we are today.”

In March, the FDA created a pathway for scientists to try convalescent plasma with patients and study its impact and so far more than 70,000 people in the U.S. have been treated.

The FDA said it has a 35% improvement in survival.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.