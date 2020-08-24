CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Museums and cultural institutions can once again welcome visitors Monday in New York City.

The Statue of Liberty Museum and Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration are reopening this morning.

Other museums, like the Met and MoMA, plan to reopen later this week.

Gyms are also allowed to reopen at 33% capacity across New York State, but not in the city.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light, but said it’s up to local officials decide if they want to delay the timeline.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced New York City gyms can reopen Sept. 2

