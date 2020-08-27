HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parents and students on Long Island rallied together Thursday in hopes of saving school sports this fall.
Nassau County‘s Council of Superintendents recently voted to postpone all high school sports until January.
On Thursday, parents, student and elected officials in Hicksville vowed to follow COVID-19 safety procedures in hopes it saves sports.
“This is the right thing. We’ve embraced the New York State guidelines and said this is the right thing,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.
“As a three-sport athlete, I don’t want to have to choose between playing any sports, I want to play all three,” one student said.
Suffolk County, meanwhile, is planning to move forward with fall sports.
Football and volleyball practices in New York State can’t begin until Sept. 21, however.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaving it up to the districts to decide whether or not to play the season.
