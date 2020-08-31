TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) —New Jersey restaurants will be able to welcome back customers for indoor dining Friday.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the news Monday on Twitter.
NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.
Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” he tweeted.
Restaurants must operate at 25% capacity with social distancing between tables.
