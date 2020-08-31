CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) —New Jersey restaurants will be able to welcome back customers for indoor dining Friday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the news Monday on Twitter.

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” he tweeted.

Restaurants must operate at 25% capacity with social distancing between tables.

