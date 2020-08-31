ROCKAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The final day of August marks, for those out of work, the final day to scramble to pay next month’s rent.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner met a North Jersey woman so determined to help people stay in their homes, that she’s finding ways to pay their rent.

“It just brings about so much emotion, you don’t know what to do,” said Christina Rivera, a single mother of three who’s unemployed.

Life hit rock bottom for Rivera in March. She lost her job as a truck driver delivering fabrics. Her unemployment checks didn’t arrive for months.

“You just kind of sit and cry for a while,” said Rivera. “I pretty much wasted everything that I had in the bank paying for food and bills.”

Rivera was on the verge of homelessness when someone told her to contact Jenny DePaul, founder of the nonprofit Project KIND.

“I really try to lead with love, and I’ve been led to the most amazing people,” said DePaul. “If we put a post out saying that we’re looking to help, people will share that.”

In Rivera’s case, a women’s group that was touched by her struggle was able to raise $1,500.

The rent money comes from organizations and individuals who donate to Project KIND. They can even designate whose story they want to make a difference in.

DePaul has helped others, too. She even connected a Newark man with a landlord.

Rivera, however, isn’t out of the woods yet. Her landlord is selling the home. So she’s now looking for work and new housing in North Jersey by September 15.

“You just gotta keep pushing,” said Rivera.

DePaul plans to be right beside her to help. She’s also collecting donations of food and clothing at the Kindness Closet on Route 46.

LINK: CLICK HERE for information on how to help Christina Rivera and others through Project KIND

