NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to be cautious of the coronavirus as they celebrate the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

“Of course, families will be gathering, people will be taking time to appreciate each other’s company, and that’s a good thing. But what we can’t have is large gatherings,” he said Thursday. “This is a time where we’ve really learned the hard way – look what’s happened around this country, look what’s happening in other parts of the world, where large gatherings are the cause for a resurgence of this disease. We can’t let that happen.”

De Blasio also urged residents to avoid traveling, especially to states with high infection rates. He said anyone visiting or returning from those states must quarantine for 14-days.

“At this moment in history with all the challenges we’re facing, the best thing for any New Yorker to do is avoid going to one of those states or territories,” he said. “If you must, then you must respect the quarantine upon your return.

“If you’re someone traveling from those places, visiting New York City, visiting family, friends, whatever it may be, you have to respect the quarantine,” he added.

Like many large events, the pandemic forced the West Indian Day and J’Ouvert celebrations to go virtual this year.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke joined the mayor for his briefing, telling people to honor their Caribbean heritage in a smart and safe way.

“We should all be proud of the contributions of the Caribbean community to the city of New York. But I want to urge everyone – we are in the middle of this pandemic. While tradition has dictated in the past that we gather together, this is not the time,” she said.

Gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed.

