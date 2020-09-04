NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A different kind of celebration gets underway Friday honoring Caribbean heritage.
The West Indian American Day Carnival Association is holding a back-to-school drive.
Later at night, the association will host its first virtual music festival with brass players.
MORE: Brooklyn Prepares For New Way To Celebrate West Indian American Day Parade
J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn usually attract more than one million people, but this year the events are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an attempt to prevent large gatherings, the city is handing out flyers in sections of Brooklyn where celebrations attract crowds.
