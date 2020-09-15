CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants more millenials to wear masks, and he brought in a celebrity to help spread the message.

Actor Paul Rudd stars in a PSA for New York State.

Using some youthful slang and even a TikTok dance, he treis to convince more millenials to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

“This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” Cuomo said. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”

By the way, Rudd is 51, making him part of Generation X.

To see more “Mask Up America” videos, click here.

