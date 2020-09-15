NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants more millenials to wear masks, and he brought in a celebrity to help spread the message.
Actor Paul Rudd stars in a PSA for New York State.
Using some youthful slang and even a TikTok dance, he treis to convince more millenials to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020
“This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” Cuomo said. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”
By the way, Rudd is 51, making him part of Generation X.
