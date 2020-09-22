NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have posted its first guidelines for the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
For Halloween, many traditional activities have been deemed “higher-risk” and should be avoided.
Those include door-to-door trick-or-treating, visiting indoor haunted houses or going on hay or tractor rides with strangers.
Lower-risk activities include carving pumpkins, virtual costume contests and hosting a movie night with household members.
More CDC guidance:
- Higher-risk activities
- Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating
- Trunk-or-treating with cars lined up in parking lots
- Crowded indoor costume parties
- Crowded indoor haunted houses
- Hay or tractor rides with non-household members
- Using alcohol or drugs, which may cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors
- Traveling to a rural fall festival if you live somewhere with community spread
- Moderate-risk activities
- One-way trick-or-treating with individually wrapped grab-and-go bags
- Small, outdoor costume parades or parties with masks and social distancing
- One-way haunted forests with masks and social distancing
- Pumpkin patches or orchards that use hand sanitizer with masks and social distancing
- Having a Halloween-themed movie night outdoors and socially distanced with local family friends
- Lower-risk activities
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with household members
- Carving or decorating pumpkins while socially distanced outside with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment or living space
- Halloween-themed scavenger hunts in or around your home with household members
- Halloween-themed scavenger hunts outdoors and admiring decorations at a distance
- Halloween-themed movie nights with household members
- Halloween-themed virtual costume contests
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week he would not ban door-to-door trick-or-treating, but New York City’s annual Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village has been canceled.
The CDC says costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks, and recommends more social distancing in settings where there will be screaming.
For those preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.
Click here for more CDC guidance on Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and Thanksgiving.