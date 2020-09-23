NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID-19 clusters are causing major concerns in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is seeing upticks in multiple neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens.
The clusters are in Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Midwood, Williamsburg, Edgemere, Far Rockaway and Kew Gardens.
There have been more than 2,400 cases in those areas since Aug. 1.
“When you take all those neighborhoods together, they now make up about 20% of the cases – confirmed positive coronavirus cases – in New York City,” the mayor said Wednesday.
De Blasio said the city is taking immediate action to increase on-the-ground education and enforcement in those neighborhoods.
