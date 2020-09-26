NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City health officials are monitoring several areas in Brooklyn and Queens that are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Homecrest and Gravesend in Brooklyn have seen the highest return of positive test results, which officials say jumped to 6.7% with the rest of the state sitting at 1%.

Other areas of concern include:

Midwood (5.22%)

Kew Gardens (3.53%)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (4.03%)

Borough Park (4.20%)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (3.81%)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.57%)

Flatlands/Midwood (3.40%)

Health officials say these areas account for over 23% of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing just under 7% of the city’s overall population.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Four other areas are also showing increased growth, though their test positivity remains below 3%:

Rego Park (2.46%)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.36%)

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.31%)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.21%)

Health officials also say there is a faster increase in cases in Williamsburg, where test positivity rate is at 1.72%.

Inspections and enforcement measures began in areas of concern on Friday.

If residents refuse to comply, the city has threatened to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people, issue fines, and close schools and non-essential businesses.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.