TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 760 new cases in the state. That’s the highest one-day total in nearly four months, since the beginning of June.
#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 760 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 202,850.
Sadly, we are reporting six new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,312 lives lost.
Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/99PXnAQIWp
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 26, 2020
The rate of transmission, however, dropped from 1.15 to 1.12, but because the rate is above 1, that shows the outbreak is growing.
Murphy also announced six deaths from Friday.
New York state is also seeing an increase in cases. There were more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the highest single-day number since early June.
