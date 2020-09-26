CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 760 new cases in the state. That’s the highest one-day total in nearly four months, since the beginning of June.

The rate of transmission, however, dropped from 1.15 to 1.12, but because the rate is above 1, that shows the outbreak is growing.

Murphy also announced six deaths from Friday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New York state is also seeing an increase in cases. There were more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the highest single-day number since early June.

