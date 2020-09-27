NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department continues to monitor a growing number of coronavirus cases in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens.
In an update Sunday afternoon, health officials said COVID-19 cases in these areas “continue to grow at an alarming rate.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The eight neighborhoods account for nearly a quarter of new cases in the city over the last two weeks, but just 7% of the city’s population, according to the health department.
The areas with concerning rates of positive test results are:
- Gravesend/Homecrest (6.75% positivity rate)
- Midwood (5.34%)
- Kew Gardens (3.82%)
- Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.9%)
- Borough Park (4.63%)
- Bensonhurst/Mapleton (4.41%)
- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.91%)
- Flatlands/Midwood (3.85%)
The health department is also monitoring upticks in:
- Rego Park (2.34% positivity rate)
- Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.71%)
- Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.45%)
- Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.74%)
Officials noted cases are rising in Williamsburg, where the positivity rate is 1.78%.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The citywide positivity rate is around 1%.
The health department also mentioned a growing number of hospitalized patients at two hospitals in Brooklyn and one in Queens.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.