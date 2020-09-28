CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign several bills into law Monday, including many related to the coronavirus pandemic.

One extends protections for businesses that have trouble paying their rent, preventing landlords from going after owners’ personal assets.

Another protects hotel workers if the hotel property is sold, requiring that they remain employed for at least 90 days.

A third aligns the city’s paid sick leave law with the state law, mandating 40 hours of sick leave for employees of small businesses, 56 for large companies. At very small companies with lower revenues, the sick leave is not paid.

