Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign several bills into law Monday, including many related to the coronavirus pandemic.
One extends protections for businesses that have trouble paying their rent, preventing landlords from going after owners’ personal assets.
Another protects hotel workers if the hotel property is sold, requiring that they remain employed for at least 90 days.
A third aligns the city’s paid sick leave law with the state law, mandating 40 hours of sick leave for employees of small businesses, 56 for large companies. At very small companies with lower revenues, the sick leave is not paid.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.