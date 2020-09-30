CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are focusing on an uptick of COVID cases in Ocean County.

Their focus is specifically in Lakewood, where the positivity rate is now 27%.

“We are working closely with the Lakewood community and religious leaders to increase our testing at the federally qualified health centers in the region and to promote safeguarding initiatives throughout the town,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

State health officials say they will visit the area this week to further assess the situation.

The statewide average daily positivity rate is 3%.

