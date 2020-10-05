BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says contact tracing is underway for the more than 200 people who attended a fundraiser in Bedminster for President Donald Trump.
The president traveled to his golf club despite the White House knowing that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“A group of folks from out of state coming in, knowingly been exposed to someone who is COVID positive, is really really frustrating and complicated. We started the contact tracing immediately. We ultimately got a list of the attendees by mid-afternoon on Friday. By the way, it’s a group of folks who are nationally based, not just in New Jersey,” Murphy said.
The governor says anyone associated with the fundraiser must self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Katie McEnany announced Monday she is positive for the virus.
