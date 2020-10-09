(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday now appears to be in jeopardy. On Friday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets had sent everyone home from their facility due to a presumed positive test for COVID-19.

After a presumptive positive player test today, all Jets players and coaches were just sent home, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

The presumed positive test casts some doubt on whether or not the Jets will be able to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. According to Schefter, the Cardinals were scheduled to leave Arizona to fly to New York Friday, though it is unclear whether those plans will go ahead.

Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York today, so now there are questions whether they can leave to fly East for Sunday’s game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

The positive test for the Jets is another test of the league’s protocols following an outbreak at the Tennessee Titans facility last week into this week and several Patriots players have tested positive in the last week. Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets for ESPN’s NFL Nation network of blogs, reported that the player that potentially tested positive has been re-tested.

The Jets player who potentially tested positive has been re-tested. Results should be known at some point today. Players were in the building this morning when the team became aware of this, and were sent home immediately. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 9, 2020

Since it was a presumed positive test and not a confirmed positive, the team will await the results of this second test. If the positive test is then confirmed, the team and league will continue to move through its contact tracing protocols. According to Cimini, Jets players were in the building when they learned of the presumed positive test.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo followed up on the reports of the positive tests saying that from the information he has gathered, the team feels it has followed protocols well and they’re hopeful it will be an isolated positive if confirmed. The team will go through virtual work today and continue preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The #Jets will do all their work virtually today, as they prepare for Sunday's game against the #AZCardinals. Nothing yet that would indicate the status of that game is in jeopardy but stay tuned. https://t.co/EQtOb9EKC6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2020

The team has not yet released a statement on this morning’s reports, we will update this story as it continues to develop.