FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There has been some anxiety this Election Day.

Some people had a special reason: It was their first ever time voting.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, voters pulled up, and stepped up in Fort Lee to cast their votes.

The age range vast, from little ones accompanying their parents, to not so little anymore. Murdock watched with admiration as a senior citizen used every ounce of her being to ensure her ballot made it into the secure box.

For some, Tuesday marked the very first time voting in an election. To hear their take on the experience – a privilege.

“First time out of the gate?” Murdock asked.

“Terrifying,” one voter said. “It’s my generation that’s, in the end, going to be affected by everything that’s going to happen today.”

Diego Bravo voted for the first time – he just became a U.S. citizen. For him, the sound of the ballot box securing his vote was music to his ears.

“My family fought to be able to do this,” he said.

Diego and his family – originally from Peru – shared tears and hugs after becoming U.S. citizens a couple of months ago. They wanted the right to have their voices heard.

“What does it mean to you to vote in this election?” Murdock asked.

“It means the whole world,” he said.

A clap and thumbs up after casting his ballot – it was a moment monumental for Hong Zeng. He too just became a citizen. Between hearing his laughter and witnessing him ask a complete stranger to capture his vote of camera, it is evident how much joy this experience brings and just how much this opportunity means to Zeng, who said he moved here from China several years ago.

“In China, no vote,” he said. “First vote, very important.”

First timers, casting a bright light on just how lucky we all are as Americans to have this right to vote.

