FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The fact that more than 3.5 million voters already cast their ballots by mail in New Jersey meant lines were nonexistent Tuesday morning in Fort Lee.

Kevin Giraldo pulled right up to the secure ballot box to cast his vote-by-mail ballot.

“A little bit more calmer over here on this side,” he said. “It’s a lot more convenient. I think it’s easier. It’s also a lot safer.”

Those showing up to vote in New Jersey fell into one of three categories.

One was dropping off their vote-by-mail ballot in a secure ballot box, like Morgan Campbell. She said she got the go-ahead form her boss to step away from work.