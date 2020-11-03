FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The fact that more than 3.5 million voters already cast their ballots by mail in New Jersey meant lines were nonexistent Tuesday morning in Fort Lee.
Kevin Giraldo pulled right up to the secure ballot box to cast his vote-by-mail ballot.
“A little bit more calmer over here on this side,” he said. “It’s a lot more convenient. I think it’s easier. It’s also a lot safer.”
Those showing up to vote in New Jersey fell into one of three categories.
One was dropping off their vote-by-mail ballot in a secure ballot box, like Morgan Campbell. She said she got the go-ahead form her boss to step away from work.
“Just want to make sure I voted today,” she said.
More Election 2020 Coverage:
Another was having a disability, and therefore access to an accessible voting device.
The third was filling out a provisional ballot. Most people CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spotted inside the polling place were doing exactly that.
Meanwhile, the volunteers there to assist cast their good vibes.
“I’m really interested in what’s going on in America,” said Gennady Brodsky.
Voting was of critical important to everyone Murdock spoke with. One senior citizen made her way slowly to the ballot box and said missing out wasn’t an option.
“Excited. Always say it’s really important. There are people who can’t,” Giraldo said. “Ever since I have been able to vote, I always vote.”
Election 2020: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election
This is Election Day was especially monumental for Hong Zeng. From his laughter, to asking a complete stranger to capture him voting on camera, it was evident how much the opportunity meant to him after moving from China to the U.S. several years ago.
“In China, no vote,” Zeng said. “First vote, very important.”
Of note on the ballot – voters will decide whether marijuana should be legalized for adult, personal use. Polls are open until 8 p.m. statewide.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYC Businesses Start Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Unrest: ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’
- Caught On Video: Man Randomly Sucker-Punches 12-Year-Old, Walks Away
- MTA Workers Discover Burned, Decomposed Body In Manhattan Subway Tunnel
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.