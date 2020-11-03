NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Election Day, and polls are now open across the Tri-State Area.

Voters will not only cast their ballots for president, but there are plenty of important local races, as well.

On the final night of campaigning in a pandemic, Republican Nicole Malliotakis was at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan chatting up voters from the 11th Congressional District.

New York City’s only swing district covers Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn. The race against incumbent Democrat and Army veteran Max Rose is one of the most contentious in the country.

“Nicole, she’s ending her campaign just as she started — with ridiculous, disgusting lies,” Rose said.

“There’s tremendous turnout, and I believe it’s to send a message to Max Rose… People are fed up with the direction of this city,” said Malliotakis.

The contest for the 15th Congressional District in the South Bronx pits a history-making councilman against a Republican trying to beat the odds.

Democrat Ritchie Torres is New York City’s youngest City Council member and trying to become the first Afro-Latino openly gay member of Congress. His opponent, Patrick Delices, is running as a conservative and has never held public office.

“I’m a rational Republican. I’m a compassionate conservative,” Delices said.

“My focus is on making housing more affordable, putting people back to work,” said Torres.

The 17th District, which spans parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, is getting a new representative. Democrat Mondaire Jones is up against Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman.

On Long Island, longtime Republican Peter King is retiring. It’s Republican State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino versus Democratic Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon vying for the 2nd Congressional District.

Scientist Nancy Goroff is trying to prevent Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin from a fourth term in the 1st Congressional District.

In New Jersey, voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. Even if passed, it could still take years to set up the industry.

Given all the absentee ballots that will need to be counted, it could be days or weeks before a winner is declared in some races.

