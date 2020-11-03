NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Polls are now closed in the Tri-State Area, and CBS News is projecting that former vice president Joe Biden has won all three states.

Minutes after polls closed at 9 p.m. in New York, CBS News projected a win for Biden.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins New York. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/FqZUSUNuYs — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

The New York City Board of Elections said it could take weeks to count all of the mail-in ballots in the city alone.

Both the Associated Press and CBS News project Biden also won New Jersey and Connecticut.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Connecticut. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/RW5BICvXw7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins New Jersey. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/VQk4ECSgpe — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

With 20% of precincts reporting in New Jersey at 9 p.m., Biden had 60% of the vote with President Donald Trump at 39%.

Republicans haven’t won in New Jersey since 1988. Despite the president’s ties to New Jersey, he was never expected to carry the state.

In Connecticut with 12% of precincts reporting, Biden had 56% of the vote and Trump had 43%.

State Democrats had expected Biden to win the state, where Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in 2016 by a margin of 54.6% to 41%.

Connecticut traditionally has a high voter participation rate. Secretary of State Denise Merrill has said this year’s rate could be as high as 80%. Also, this year there are about 700,000 more new registered voters since four years ago.

Both New Jersey and Connecticut were expecting a record turnout for this election with many voters submitting mail-in ballots.

