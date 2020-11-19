NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools closed Thursday as a second wave of COVID-19 strikes the city, forcing students to return to remote learning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he and the Department of Education are working on new standards to reopen schools, but parents are irritated about the decision to shut down, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.

Parents argue the decision to close schools, but not businesses like spas and restaurants, doesn’t make sense. De Blasio has indicated it’s only a matter of time before those close, too.

Public school parents and their children rallied outside City Hall on Thursday in a call for in-person classes to resume.

Parents rally in front of City Hall, calling on mayor to re-open public city schools. They even got 12k families to sign a petition. @NYCMayor shut schools down due to rise in covid cases. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ZJP9SFfGfx — John Dias (@JohnBDias) November 19, 2020

“You have to be on a screen much longer and it’s funner to actually see people,” said 8-year-old Hannah Tenold-Nome, who doesn’t want to go back to remote learning.

The school shutdown comes after a surge in coronavirus cases brought the city’s weekly infection rate above 3%.

“If people could eat in restaurants and people can work out in a gym, then kids should be able to go to school,” said Robyn Sailing, a parent.

“Our most vulnerable kids need schools to be open to have a fighting chance, a fighting chance, at the American dream,” another person said.

The shutdown took effect Thursday morning for more than 1,700 public schools.

In order to reopen in the first place, the mayor and teachers union agreed over the summer to close schools if the infection rate reached the 3% threshold. It appears to be non-negotiable, even though the infection rate in schools remains well below 1%.

“Was put forth by the city’s doctors and confirmed by the doctors we were working with, that was the appropriate number,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Thursday’s rally was organized by Daniela Jampel, who hand delivered a petition signed by more than 12,000 families to City Hall. The group wants de Blasio to reconsider the 3% infection rate approach.

“It’s completely outdated. We now have a much better sense of what schools look like, and the science shows us that schools are safe,” said Jampel.

According to Jampel, parents never had a seat at the table when the decision was made.

“The mayor deserves a ton of credit for [opening schools]. Closing schools now is a huge step backwards. It is a huge blow to the city,” she said.

On Thursday, the mayor said the city will come up with new standards in the coming days.

Watch Mayor de Blasio’s Press Conference:

“We’re looking at anything and everything that can contribute to making it safer in an atmosphere where the positivity levels around us are growing,” de Blasio said. “We are pausing. We are resetting the equation.”

The mayor faced tough questions about the shutdown Thursday on CBS This Morning.

“Because we were the epicenter of this crisis, everyone knows that. We needed to bring our schools back in the fall, and we needed to show parents and staff that they’d be safe,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio was asked about the thousands of students still without basic tools, like iPads, for remote learning.

“We’ve been providing free iPads for every child in New York City,” said the mayor.

“Your chancellor said yesterday that they don’t have iPads for 60,000 kids,” said CBS’s Tony Dokoupil.

“It’s really simply, really clear. Every child in New York City needs one, can get a free iPad and any child who doesn’t have it now, we’re gonna get it to them right away,” the mayor replied.

Public schools will stay closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, at least. Catholic schools in New York City remain open since they operate independently.