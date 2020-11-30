TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced tighter restrictions in New Jersey Monday because of rising coronavirus cases.
Starting Saturday, all indoor sports are being put on pause through the beginning of the year. The governor says this is because they have seen outbreaks related to indoor sports. The restriction does not apply to college and pro teams.
Starting next Monday, the limit on outdoor gatherings will drop from 150 to 25 people. The exceptions to this are religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services and weddings. Outdoor dining is affected by these restrictions.
NEW: All indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a full pause – effective 6:00 AM on December 5th through January 2nd, 2021.
We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread.
Only exceptions: collegiate-level and professional teams.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020
