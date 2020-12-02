NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s first COVID vaccine delivery is expected on Dec. 15, pending safety approvals.

The state is expecting receive enough doses for 170,000 New Yorkers, the governor said.

New York’s first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough for 170,000 New Yorkers. We expect, if all safety & efficacy approvals are granted, to receive these doses on December 15. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 2, 2020

The announcement comes as Britain has become the first country to grant emergency use authorization for a COVID vaccine backed by rigorous science. Vaccinations in that country could begin in just days.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, the authorized vaccine is made by Pfizer in collaboration with German pharma company Biontech. Pfizer says it will begin shipping its vaccine to the U.K. immediately but it will likely be days before actual immunization begins, given the logistical challenges surrounding the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at super cold temperatures.

China and Russia have been using vaccines that, unlike the Pfizer version, have not been rigorously tested in large clinical trials. The British move may add pressure to the U.S. FDA to give similar authorization when its committee meets next week. The European Union is also vetting the Pfizer vaccine.

Britain has ordered enough for 20 million people of the Pfizer shot. That’s 40 million of the two dose protocol, although it’s not clear how much of that will be immediately available as the company ramps up its production.

One reason the British were able to authorize the vaccine so soon is that their version of the FDA did a “rolling” evaluation of the clinical trial data as it became available, while other countries, including the U.S., have waited for all the results before making a decision.

