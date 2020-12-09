NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 recently shared some ideas for holiday tipping in the suburbs and now has some ideas if you live in the city.

So many service providers were out of work during parts of the coronavirus pandemic and others risked their own lives to keep things going.

Etiquette experts have what you need to know.

“If you have the means to tip more, this is the year to do it,” Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute, told CBS2’s Alice Gainer on Wednesday.

When it comes to hair stylists, nail salons, personal trainers and massage therapists, Thomas Farley, known as “Mister Manners,” said, “Tip the cost of one visit plus if you can. Be as generous as you can as if this were a normal year even if your visits were less.”

When it comes to weekly or monthly services like a dog walker, housekeeper or nanny, one week’s pay is suggested. For door people, it depends on the building and amenities, but keep in mind many are dealing with vacancies.

“Vary anywhere from $20 per doorman on up to $400 per doorman,” Farley said.

And if you left the city during the pandemic, but still keep a place here, it “doesn’t mean that these individuals should be out of mind because they’re ensuring that the buildings we live in when you return still look the same,” Farley said.

He said see if they have an app like Venmo, where you can send them the money that way.

“These doormen and delivery people have had to go above and beyond this year,” Farley said.

“You might be thinking about your Instacart delivery person,” Post added.

For grocery and restaurant delivery, “Anywhere from $30 to $50 for someone who has been coming to you,” Farley said.

And, if your funds are limited this year, you can bake something. Get the class to all chip in for a teacher’s gift. Or, re-gift a nice bottle of wine.

“Using your words is one of the best gifts you can give. It’s so much better than nothing,” Post said.

The Emily Post Institute posted a holiday tipping guide online. She said a card or note will do.

“Say how wonderful the service has been. How in such a tough year, you were really grateful for it,” Post said.

Still confused about who to thank?

“Let gratitude be your guide,” Post said.

Show your appreciation, they said, but don’t go broke, either. Mail carriers working for the U.S. Postal Service can accept very small gifts under $20 but no cash or gift cards. And, if you’re thinking of health care workers, there are rules for what they can accept, if anything, so you’re advised to call their department to ask.