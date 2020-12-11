WESTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With local COVID vaccinations possible within the next week, there are still many who are nervous about it.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway learned, women are particularly wary about the new vaccine.

In the run-up to the largest vaccination effort in history, many stand ready and willing to get their shot.

“Absolutely. Once the people who first need it have it, when it’s our turn, we’ll all be getting it. For sure,” said Emerson resident Anouska Lowndes.

“If you can do something preventative, 100%, absolutely go for it,” said Washington Township resident Sergio Minervini.

But not everyone is ready to trust the new, rapidly developed vaccine.

“I won’t be taking it. Just like buying a car, and I’m a big car girl, you don’t buy something first year out of production,” Westwood resident Lynette Tropp said.

“Eventually. I’m not going to be the first person on line,” Westwood resident Patti Harrison said. “I want to hear if there are any side effects first.”

They’re not alone.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found American women are more wary than men of the new COVID-19 vaccines.

The poll shows 35% of women are not interested in getting the vaccine, which is particularly alarming because women tend to make most of the health care decisions for their families.

Rupali Limaye is director of behavioral and implementation research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“So in the same way, I think they have been a little bit charged to figure out what is the best decision for their families, with regards to the COVID vaccine,” she said.

“It does have really great implications for who may or may not get the vaccine in the future,” said Corey Basch, a public health professor at William Paterson University.

She said most of the skepticism comes from the speed at which the vaccine was developed.

“So yes, this process was faster than what we have seen in the past, but it wasn’t heedless. So neither the safety nor the efficacy was compromised in the process,” Basch said.

With the vaccines right around the corner, public health experts are working on convincing Americans, especially women, the vaccines were produced safely and without shortcuts.

