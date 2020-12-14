NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New Yorkers should prepare for a possible full shutdown.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, he said Monday it’s clear that all restrictions have to be on the table.
“At the current rate we’re going, you have to be ready now for a full shutdown — a pause, like we had back at the end of the spring,” he said. “That is, I think, increasingly necessary just to break the back of this second wave, to stop this second wave from growing, to stop it from taking lives, to stop it from threatening our hospitals.”
The mayor said those who can work remotely should do so.
He hopes a second shutdown would only last for a matter of weeks.
He said he’s working closely with the state, which will ultimately make the decision.
Meantime, the first COVID vaccine doses were finally administered Monday in New York City.
Again, it is so easy for a public official to just wave their wand and close everything down for an extended period of time, but we must also insure that people can take care of their basic expenses during this period of time like food and rent; Where are the strategy in place for this? If you shut it down, you really should compensate for that shut down after all.