NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Top city officials are now responding to a new Department of Investigation report on how the NYPD handled protests following the death of George Floyd.

The report found the NYPD was not prepared to deal with the protests and that excessive force helped ramp up the tension in the streets.

“I think it was trying to capture a moment in time in May and June. I don’t think it did a bad job. It pointed out some things that we could look at internally here, PD. I’ve said a couple times, do I agree with every notion of it? No,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday.

MORE: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Tensions During Protests Over George Floyd’s Death, DOI Report Finds

“It is clear that tactics were used that should not have been used. They will not be used again. There should not be kettling. There should not be encirclement. As someone who has been in protests many a time, as a protester, every peaceful protester deserves the opportunity, if they want to leave the protest area, they must be given that opportunity. If arrests are imminent, there must be clear constant reminders that that’s about to happen,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor says he felt the DOI produced a fair report and that he accepts its findings.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK